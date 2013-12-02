Preview: Auburn at Iowa State

Iowa State attempts to start 6-0 for the second time in Fred Hoiberg’s four seasons when it hosts Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Monday. The No. 22 Cyclones have posted victories over Michigan and Brigham Young during their strong start and their most recent outing was a 110-51 rout of Missouri-Kansas City. Auburn has won three consecutive games since being routed 111-92 by Northwestern State on Nov. 15.

The Tigers are playing on the road for the first time this season and coach Tony Barbee is hoping his team’s experience – three seniors and one junior are in the starting lineup – will aid his team against Iowa State, which has won 17 straight nonconference games in its raucous home venue. “That’s why you have veteran players, to lean on when you go into environments that we are going to see going to Iowa State,” Barbee said. “It’s an opportunity and it is going to be a challenge. They have a very good team, and that’s a hard place to play.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT AUBURN (4-1): Guard Chris Denson is averaging 20.8 points and is off to the best start for a Tigers player since Wesley Person averaged 28 points over the first five games in 1993-94. Denson is shooting 54.2 percent from the field and is teaming with guard KT Harrell (17.4) to rank as the highest-scoring duo in the SEC. Auburn is breaking in freshman point guard Tahj Shamsid-Deen, who is averaging nine points and 3.4 assists while committing just eight turnovers.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (5-0): Do-everything point guard DeAndre Kane has been an immediate hit and is averaging 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 61.7 percent from the field. The transfer from Marshall is one of six Cyclones averaging in double digits with forward Melvin Ejim checking it at a team-best 18 per game and forward Georges Niang averaging 13.2. Forward Dustin Hogue (10 points, team-best 8.6 rebounds) is one of three players averaging more than seven rebounds to help Iowa State boast a plus-9.8 margin on the boards.

TIP-INS

1. The teams are meeting for the first time since Iowa State posted a 79-60 victory in the 2000 NCAA Tournament.

2. The Cyclones are averaging 10.2 3-pointers per game with G Naz Long shooting a sizzling 15-of-25 from behind the arc.

3. Auburn C Asauhn Dixon-Tatum has blocked 10 shots and 18 of his 32 rebounds have come on the offensive end.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 94, Auburn 77