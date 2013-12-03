(Updated: CORRECTS Cyclone rebounds in notes)

No. 18 Iowa State 99, Auburn 70: Dustin Hogue established career highs of 22 points and 16 rebounds as the host Cyclones rolled past the Tigers in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Melvin Ejim added 14 points and 10 rebounds as Iowa State started 6-0 for the second time in Fred Hoiberg’s four seasons as coach. Matt Thomas tallied 14 points, Monte Morris scored 12 and Naz Long added 11 for the Cyclones, who went 13-of-35 from 3 point range.

Chris Denson had 27 points and eight rebounds to pace Auburn (4-2). KT Harrell added 19 points for the Tigers, who shot 35.5 percent from the field and 6-of-23 from 3-point range.

Auburn had an early 12-5 lead before Iowa State took charge with a 19-3 surge to take a nine-point lead. Hogue hit two free throws with 1:58 left in the half to push the advantage to 22 and the Cyclones led 47-28 at the break.

Iowa State scored the first six points of the second half and a layup by DeAndre Kane made it 60-33 with just over 17 minutes remaining. The Cyclones increased the margin to 30 for the first time when Thomas hit two free throws to make it 81-51 with 6:21 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cyclones had 12 offensive rebounds while recording a 47-36 edge on the boards. … Auburn C Asauhn Dixon-Tatum blocked three shots to raise his season output to 13. … Thomas made four 3-pointers and Long hit three.