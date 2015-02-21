Preview: Auburn at Kentucky

Top-ranked Kentucky looks to take another step at achieving a perfect regular season when it hosts Auburn on Saturday in SEC play. The Wildcats have established a school record for best start and have five regular-season games remaining. “We as players just have to know that it is going to be tough everywhere we go,” center Willie Cauley-Stein told reporters. “Especially now, we have this huge target on our back, (and) the country wants us to lose -- they want to see us lose.”

Auburn is experiencing a transition season under first-year coach Bruce Pearl, and it isn’t always pretty with the latest example being Tuesday’s 79-68 loss to Alabama. “There are a lot of great teams in this league,” Pearl told reporters. “We’re not scaring anybody.” Kentucky received a tussle from Tennessee on Tuesday before finishing strong and dominating the final nine minutes and posting a 66-48 victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT AUBURN (12-14, 4-9 SEC): Power forward Cinmeon Bowers is averaging 13.1 points and 10.7 rebounds and the Tigers will need a big effort from him against Kentucky’s interior size. “We rely heavily on Cinmeon Bowers, and when he doesn’t play as well as he is capable of, it is hard for us to win,” Pearl told reporters. Guards KT Harrell (17.9) and Antoine Mason (14.9) had big performances in the loss to Alabama, with Mason scoring 24 points and Harrell adding 21.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (26-0, 13-0): The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game and limiting them to 33.9 percent shooting from the field and that is still not good enough for coach John Calipari. “We are playing to get better. If that means we win more games, then that is fine,” Calipari told reporters. “We are playing to get better. There are areas of offense and defense we are focusing on.” Guards Devin Booker (11 points per game) and Aaron Harrison (10.8) are the lone players averaging in double digits, and Cauley-Stein is shooting 60 percent from the field while averaging 9.3 points and a team-best 6.4 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky has won the last 16 meetings with the Tigers last prevailing 66-63 on Jan. 11, 2000.

2. Auburn PGs K.C. Ross-Miller (seven) and Malcolm Canada (six) missed all 13 of their field-goal attempts against Alabama.

3. Wildcats G Andrew Harrison is averaging 12 points over the last five games.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 75, Auburn 56