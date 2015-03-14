Preview: Auburn vs. Kentucky

Auburn doesn’t seem to be too worried aboutSaturday’s SEC tournament semifinal matchup against top-ranked and undefeatedKentucky. Fresh off three upset wins in three days in Nashville, Tenn., the 13th-seededTigers are too busy enjoying their extended Music City stay. “Lately,that’s all we have been doing is just staying together and playing defense andjust having fun,” Auburn senior guard Malcolm Canada said in news conference Friday following a73-70 overtime victory over No. 4 seed LSU. “When you have fun and you play thegame of basketball, good things happen, no matter what.”

The Wildcats, meanwhile,continue to be all about the business of perfection, dominating the second halfFriday to dispatch Florida 64-49. The Gators were still hanging around at 50-45with 7:40 remaining, but Kentucky slammed the door with a 14-4 contest-closingrun. “They have a will to win,” coach John Calipari said of his players in thepost-game news conference. “They do have a will to win, and we have enoughplay-maker kind of players. … We got a lot of guys that aren’t afraid to make theplay.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT AUBURN (15-19): The Tigers nearly havematched their regular-season SEC win total (four) in the last three days. Forthat, Auburn fans owe many thanks to senior guard KT Harrell, who’s blisteredthe Nashville nets for 73 points, including 10 3-pointers and 31-of-39 freethrows, in the three victories. Harrell scored 15 straight points, includingthe overtime-forcing 3-pointer, for the Tigers over the final 2:35 ofregulation and the first 1:38 of the extra session Friday.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (32-0): Calipari wasn’tparticularly pleased with his team’s 37.5-percent shooting Friday, but theWildcats - as usual - more than made up for up it at the other end of thefloor, holding Florida to 22 second-half points. The Gators’ 49 points alsomarked the 14th time Kentucky had held an opponent to fewer than 50 thisseason. Freshman Karl-Anthony Towns paced the Wildcats with 13 points and 12rebounds – his fifth double-double in his last 11 games.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky had its best offensive effort of theseason in walloping Auburn 110-75 on Feb. 21 in their lone regular-seasonmeeting as the Wildcats shot 64.7 percent from the field and dominated theglass 44-22.

2. Kentucky is in the SEC semifinals for thefifth time in six seasons and owns a 38-2 all-time record in this round.

3. Auburn starting F Jordon Granger will miss the game as the result of his ejection for throwing a punch in Friday’s game.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 80, Auburn 64