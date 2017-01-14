Preview: Auburn at Kentucky

Kentucky coach John Calipari has the best seat in the house and it should only get better as his team - loaded with future pros - continues to mature. The No. 6 Wildcats host Auburn on Saturday afternoon after surviving an upset bid at Vanderbilt on Tuesday as sophomore Isaiah Briscoe and freshmen De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Bam Adebayo combined to score all but 10 of Kentucky's 87 points and continued to make NBA scouts drool.

“Look, I got good players,'' Calipari told reporters. "... My job is to get them more disciplined, more focused, playing when another team’s playing a certain way. Watching this team play, you’ve got to have fun. Like, wow, this is fun watching them. The stuff they do, as fast as they’re playing, some unbelievable plays that they make.” The Wildcats should have little trouble avenging a 75-70 loss to the Tigers in Auburn, Ala., last season that snapped an 18-game winning streak in the series. The Tigers could be without freshman forward Danjel Purifoy (13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds per game), the team's second-leading scorer and rebounder who missed Tuesday's 77-72 victory in Missouri because of an ankle injury. "I felt like I was a hockey coach, sending them over the boards and changing lines," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters Tuesday after the Tigers won their first SEC game after losing the first three. "The loss of Danjel (Purifoy) is just huge. Nobody can really replace him."

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT AUBURN (11-5, 1-3 SEC): Mustapha Heron, a 6-5 freshman guard, leads the Tigers in scoring (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.4) while recording 10 or more points in every game. Jared Harper, a 5-10 freshman guard, averages 13.5 points as Auburn has the third-, fourth- and fifth-leading freshmen scorers in the SEC behind Monk and Fox. The scoring drops off to senior guard T.J. Dunans and freshman center Austin Wiley, who average 7.3 points apiece.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (14-2, 4-0): Monk (21.7 points per game), Fox (16.7), Briscoe (15.8) and Adebayo (13.1) account for 69.7 percent of the Wildcats' scoring with Kentucky's average of 93.8 points second in the nation. Briscoe recorded a career-high 23 points Tuesday while Adebayo scored 10 or more points in his last 13 games. The Wildcats score 41.2 percent of their points on dunks or layups with Adebayo counting 49 dunks among his 75 field goals.

TIP-INS

1. Fox and Monk were named to the Wooden Award midseason 25 watch Wednesday.

2. The Tigers already matched their win total from last season as they bid for their first winning campaign since 2008-09.

3. Kentucky leads the series 91-18 (46-2 at home), winning the last 15 meetings in Lexington since a 53-52 loss in 1988 and 32 of the last 34 overall.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 94, Auburn 69