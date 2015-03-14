EditorsNote: Updates with Kentucky opponent Sunday

Kentucky routs Auburn to reach SEC title game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Kentucky entered Saturday’s Southeastern Conference Tournament game with a 38-2 all-time record in semifinal games.

Win No. 39 could not have come much easier as a 91-67 win over Auburn advanced the Wildcats into Sunday’s championship game against Arkansas.

“It’s the deepest team I’ve had,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “I’ve had some really, really good defensive teams. But this is the deepest team. When you’re playing nine guys, you can really shuffle.”

No. 1-ranked Kentucky (33-0) was facing 13th-seeded Auburn (15-20), which was playing its fourth game in four days. Moreover, it was Auburn that was facing adversity.

The Tigers started no player taller than 6-foot-5 against a Kentucky team that is taller than any team, college or pro, except for the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers. The Tigers lost 6-8 Jordan Granger, who was suspended for fighting during the LSU game on Friday night. Then coach Bruce Pearl announced moments before tipoff Saturday that 6-7 Cinmeon Bowers was suspended for possible rules violations.

The results were predictable.

“Kentucky is a great basketball team,” Pearl said. “They’re a very complete team. They’ve got everything it takes. They’re unselfish. They defend. It’s the best team I’ve ever coached against.”

Kentucky, which had blown out to a 26-point halftime lead during a regular season meeting with Auburn on Feb. 21, wasted little time getting started on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Kentucky raced out to a 15-4 lead at the 15:50 mark by being perfect -- 4-for-4 from the field, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range, and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Sophomore guard Andrew Harrison and freshman forward Trey Lyles had five of the 15 points.

“My whole thing with this team is for each of you to think about being the best version of you,” Calipari said. “What do we look like when we do that? If we do that, I’ll live with the results. But my job is to get you to best your best, and I‘m not settling for less.”

The lead grew to 24-8 by the 11:51 mark as Kentucky was sizzling at 7-for-9 shooting. Sophomore guard Aaron Harrison had nine points. Auburn had made just 2-of-9 shots.

Despite the 16-point difference, the game was not without its moments. Official Doug Shows issued bench warnings to Pearl and Calipari, and double technicals were issued after a comical tussle between Auburn 7-2 Trayvon Reed and Kentucky’s 5-9 Tyler Ulis.

Kentucky got its first 20-point lead of the half at 34-14 with just under seven minutes before halftime thanks to an offensive rebound put back by sophomore center Dakari Johnson. At that point, the Wildcats were shooting 69 percent (11 of 16), compared to Auburn’s 20 percent (3 of 15).

Halftime ended with Kentucky holding a 47-29 lead while shooting 58 percent to go with a 17-12 rebounding advantage and a 10-1 assist lead. Andrew Harrison led the way 12 points. Lyles had 10 and Ulis had five assists.

Auburn shot just 28 percent in the half, including 1 of 11 on 3-pointers. Senior guard Antoine Mason led the Tigers with 12 points. Senior guard K.C. Ross-Miller added eight.

Kentucky opened the second half a bit sluggish as Auburn briefly trimmed the lead to 13 points before the Wildcats pushed back out to a 71-44 lead with 10:27 remaining in the game. A lob and slam dunk by junior forward Willie Cauley-Stein punctuated the spurt.

Kentucky outscored Auburn 14-0 during that 4:39 stretch. Cauley-Stein had five straight points to close out the scoring spree. Aaron Harrison had four points.

Cauley-Stein led Kentucky with 18 points, hitting 7 of 9 shots.

“What you saw today, that’s Willie when you say, ‘Wow!'” Calipari said.

Andrew Harrison finished with 15 points. Aaron Harrison, Lyles and freshman guard Devin Booker each scored 12 points. Ulis had six points, five rebounds and six assists.

Mason topped Auburn with 23 points. Senior guard Malcolm Canada added 16 points, 12 coming in the second half. Senior guard KT Harrell had 13 points. The Tigers’ season ends at 15-20.

“These guys really wanted to lay that foundation and feel like they were a part of something that was going to be building,” Pearl said. “In spite of getting beat 20 times, these guys never quit. They never fell apart.”

NOTES: Kentucky and Auburn met once during the regular season and it resulted in the only time this year that the Wildcats eclipsed 100 points. The Wildcats won 110-75 on Feb. 21 in Lexington. ... There have been 54 SEC Tournaments, and Kentucky has won 27 -- exactly half. ... Auburn won three tourney games to reach the semifinals, the most wins since the 1985 tournament. ... Auburn has won the SEC tourney one time, an overtime victory over rival Alabama in 1985 behind Chuck Person.