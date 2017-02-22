Auburn tops LSU to end skid

Auburn used balanced scoring to end a three-game losing streak by defeating LSU 98-75 in an SEC game Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Ronnie Johnson scored 17 points to lead five Auburn players in double figures. Danjel Purifoy and Bryce Brown scored 15 points apiece, T.J. Dunans had 11 and Mustapha Heron 10. Two other Auburn players scored nine points each and two others had six points each.

Auburn (17-11, 6-9) beat LSU for the second time this season, having prevailed 78-74 on Jan. 18 in Auburn, Ala. Auburn returns home to play host to Arkansas on Saturday.

LSU (9-18, 1-14) tied the school record for most consecutive losses with its 14th consecutive setback. LSU visits Georgia on Saturday.

Antonio Blakeney led LSU with 29 points, his fifth consecutive game with more than 20 points. He was the only LSU player to score in double figures.

Blakeney's 3-pointer started the second-half scoring and forced the first of two ties early in the second half.

Brown made back-to-back 3-pointers during a 10-0 run that gave Auburn a 57-47 lead.

Blakeney answered with four straight points, but Heron scored four as Auburn built a 67-54 lead midway through the second half.

The lead remained in double figures the rest of the way and Auburn built it to as many as 26 points.

Four different Auburn players made a 3-pointers and Johnson had back-to-back baskets to conclude a 10-run as Auburn raced to a 23-11 lead.

LSU responded by scoring eight consecutive points, the final four of which were scored by Blakeney. Duop Reath's three-point play pulled LSU even at 27.

The score was tied twice more before Auburn took a 45-42 halftime lead.