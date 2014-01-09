Preview: Auburn at Mississippi

Just because Mississippi opens SEC play Thursday at home against Auburn without leading scorer Marshall Henderson does not mean the Rebels will be without their best player. That is the phrase Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy used to describe guard Jarvis Summers after the Rebels lost in overtime Saturday to Dayton, a game in which Summers scored a career-high 29 points. Henderson, who ranks fifth in the SEC in scoring at 18.8 points, is suspended for Mississippi’s first two conference games due to off-the-court behavior last summer.

The Tigers counter with the top 1-2 scoring punch in the conference in KT Harrell and Chris Denson, the only two players who have led Auburn in scoring through 11 games this season. Harrell leads the conference at 19.4 points and Denson sits at 19 points, accounting for nearly half of Auburn’s offensive output of 76.9 points. Auburn enters conference play on a four-game win streak, while Mississippi has dropped four of its past seven following a 6-0 start.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT AUBURN (8-3, 0-0 SEC): Harrell has made a tremendous impact in his first season since transferring from Virginia, ranking second in the SEC in free-throw percentage (87.9 percent), fourth in 3-point shooting (42.6 percent) and 10th in field-goal percentage (50.4 percent). Denson is ninth in shooting from the field (51.1 percent) and has scored in double figures 13 times in his past 14 games dating to last season. The Tigers are second in the SEC in fewest fouls and fewest turnovers.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (9-4, 0-0 SEC): Summers has established himself as one of the better scorers in the conference, raising his scoring average 8.7 points over last season while ranking sixth in the SEC in field-goal percentage at 55.2 percent. The Rebels will miss Henderson, who is third in the country with 4.42 made 3-pointers per game and who has at least one 3-pointer in a school-record 48 consecutive games. Mississippi gave up 11 3-pointers in the loss to Dayton.

TIP-INS

1. The Rebels have won seven of the past nine meetings, but Auburn leads the all-time series 73-54.

2. Auburn is 13th in the SEC in scoring defense at 70.8, one spot better than the last-place Rebels at 72.

3. The Rebels are third nationally in blocked shots, averaging 7.3 per game.

PREDICTION: Auburn 77, Mississippi 74