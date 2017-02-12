Ole Miss erases 23-point deficit to rally past Auburn

Terence Davis scored all 26 of his points in the second half and Cullen Neal added 15 of his 20 points after halftime to rally Mississippi from a 23-point deficit to a 90-84 victory over Auburn in a SEC game on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

Davis was scoreless in the first half without attempting a field goal for the Rebels (15-10, 6-6 SEC). He made 11 of 13 shots from the field after halftime. Deandre Burnett added 18 points for Ole Miss.

Ronnie Johnson scored 18 points for Auburn (16-9, 5-7) and Mustapha Heron added 16. The Tigers committed 11 turnovers in the second half that led to 19 points for the Rebels.

Mississippi rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit and after trailing by 23 points early in the second half, cutting the lead to 60-58 with 9:56 left in regulation.

The Rebels went on a 16-3 run to get back in the game at that point. Davis had nine points during the spurt.

Ole Miss took its first lead since midway through the first half at 70-69 with 5:06 remaining when Neal made a 3-pointer.

A layup by Davis with 2:07 left built Mississippi's lead to 78-71, its largest margin since leading by eight with 17:58 left in the first half.

Heron's 3-pointer with 28 seconds left cut the lead to 84-82. After two free throws by Ole Miss's Justas Furmanavicious, Auburn's Anfernee McLemore dunked to cut the lead to 86-84 with 13 seconds left.

Burnett made two free throws with 11 seconds left to seal the win for Ole Miss, which has won 10 consecutive games against Auburn.

The Tigers gained separation in the first half after the game was close for the first 13 minutes. After the Rebels cut the lead to 21-19 with 7:12 left before halftime, the Tigers went on an 11-2 run.

Auburn, which shot 56.3 percent from the field in the first half, scored the last 10 points of the half to take a 47-27 lead at halftime. Johnson had 11 points in the half, including a 3-pointer as the Tigers' last made shot in the run before halftime.