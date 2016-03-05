Preview: Auburn at Mississippi State

Auburn and Mississippi State are two of the bottom-feeders in the SEC standings. But both teams still could have something to play for when they meet Saturday afternoon in their regular-season finale in Starkville, Miss.

Both teams are trying to avoid playing in the 12-vs.-13 first round SEC Tournament game on Wednesday in Nashville and will be rooting for Ole Miss to knock off Tennessee and Kentucky to defeat LSU earlier Saturday which would open the door for the winner of the game between the Tigers and Bulldogs to grab the No. 11 seed and the luxury of not having to play on the first day of the tournament. If the Volunteers defeat the Rebels at home, it would ensure that Auburn and Mississippi State would meet again on Wednesday night in the 12-13 game with the winner coming right back on Thursday afternoon to play a rested No. 5 seed. That currently would be South Carolina heading into Saturday’s games. “I’ve never played the game not to win the game, and that would be a mistake,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters about the prospect of playing the Bulldogs in consecutive games and asked about perhaps holding something back for the tourney in that scenario. “I know the game in the tournament is the bigger game. I could be wrong, but we’re going to go down there and try to do things that we think we can do to be successful against Mississippi State.”

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT AUBURN (11-18, 5-12 SEC): Pearl said the Tigers are “as healthy as we’ve been, right now, in a while” now that guard T.J. Dunans (knee) and forward Tyler Harris (concussion) have returned from injuries. The 6-10 Harris leads the team in scoring (14.0 points) and also is grabbing 7.7 rebounds per game while Dunans is second in scoring (11.4) while averaging a team best 3.5 assists. Senior forward Cinmeon Bowers (10.7 points) and freshman guard Bryce Brown (10.4) also are averaging in double figures with Bowers also ranking second in the SEC in rebounds (9.8).

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (13-16, 6-11): The Bulldogs will honor five seniors before the game including their two top scorers, forward Gavin Ware (16.0 points) and guard Craig Sword (12.9). Mississippi State has won eight of its last 10 Senior Day games and has won five straight and 13 of its last 14 games against Auburn played at Humphrey Coliseum. Bulldogs coach Ben Howland will start all five of his seniors, but look for the talented freshman guard duo of Quinndary Weatherspoon (12.1) and Malik Newman (11.3, 57 3-pointers) to still see plenty of action.

TIP-INS

1. The 6-7, 250-pound Bowers has 13 double-doubles this season including five in the last eight games.

2. Mississippi State has collected a total of 25 steals in its last two games against South Carolina (13) and Ole Miss (12).

3. Auburn leads the SEC with an average of nine made 3-pointers per game.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 74, Auburn 62