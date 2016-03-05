FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mississippi State 79, Auburn 66
#US College Basketball
March 5, 2016 / 10:04 PM / a year ago

Mississippi State 79, Auburn 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mississippi State freshmen guards Quinndary Weatherspoon and Malik Newman combined for 33 points, leading the Bulldogs past Auburn 79-66 on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

Newman had a big first half and finished with 17 points, and Weatherspoon added 16 points for the Bulldogs, who built a big early lead and turned back an early challenge from Auburn in the second half.

Auburn forward Horace Spencer scored a career-high 13 points, and forward Cinmeon Bowers recorded his 14th double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (11-20, 5-13 in the SEC).

Auburn jumped out to an 8-0 lead, behind two early 3-pointers from guard T.J. Lang. But Newman heated up from there and at one point scored 10 straight points for the Bulldogs, who took a commanding 39-20 lead into halftime. Newman had 14 points in the first half.

The Bulldogs’ lead grew to 21 points early in the second half, before Auburn made a run. Lang hit a 3-pointer and T.J. Dunans hit a jumper to cut the deficit to 53-42 with 12 minutes to play.

Mississippi State (14-16, 7-11) will be the No. 11-seed in next week’s SEC tournament. Auburn will be the No. 13-seed.

