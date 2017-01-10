Preview: Auburn at Missouri

Two teams in desperate need of a victory square off Tuesday, when Missouri hosts Auburn in an SEC contest. Missouri has dropped six straight games while Auburn has lost its last three entering the matchup of clubs seeking their first SEC win.

After a strong start to the season, Auburn has dropped its first three conference games and lost its top big man – freshman forward Danjel Purifoy (13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds) – to an ankle injury in Saturday’s 88-85 loss to Ole Miss. Purifoy will miss at least one contest, but Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was reluctant to reveal his status beyond Tuesday. “The only reason why I would not say how much longer he may or may not be, because number one, I didn’t stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night, so I’m not a doctor,” Pearl told reporters. “And number two, I really don’t want to give our opponents that information.” Missouri has won the last two meetings, including a 76-61 home win last season that marked its first conference win of the campaign.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT AUBURN (10-5, 0-3 SEC): The Tigers have only three double-digit scorers, so losing Purifoy potentially could be a damaging blow. Pearl was coy about how the absence would affect the team's rotation, but Devin Waddell picked up extra minutes against Ole Miss. Auburn doesn’t have another proven scorer inside, so the pressure will be on freshman guards Mustapha Heron (16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds) and Jared Harper (13.7 points, 3.1 assists) to produce at the offensive end.

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-9, 0-2): The Tigers rank second in the SEC in field-goal defense (39.5 percent) and 3-point defense (29.3 points), but they’ve struggled to find consistency on offense. Forward Jordan Barnett has emerged as one of the team's top players since becoming eligible at the end of the first semester, as the Texas transfer has averaged 16 points and 10.3 rebounds over his last three games. Barnett and Kevin Puryear (11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds) give the Tigers a tough post duo, and point guard Terrence Phillips (9.1, 4.4, 4.3 assists) has adjusted to a role off the bench, averaging 16 points in conference play as a reserve.

TIP-INS

1. Heron has scored in double figures in his first 15 games, breaking Wesley Person’s Auburn record for the most by a freshman to begin his career.

2. Missouri ranks last in the nation (through Sunday) in 3-point field-goal percentage (25.9) after going 6-of-36 from long range in Saturday’s 71-66 loss at Georgia.

3. Auburn has allowed each of its first three SEC opponents to shoot at least 46 percent after permitting only one of its first 12 foes to do so.

PREDICTION: Auburn 75, Missouri 72