Missouri 76, Auburn 61

Missouri overcame a slow start to roll Auburn 76-61 in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday.

It was Missouri’s first win over an opponent from a major conference this year. Missouri (8-1, 1-1 SEC) had been 0-7 before Saturday.

Auburn (7-7, 1-2) held Missouri without a field goal for over five minutes in the middle of the first half, but the visiting Tigers couldn’t gain any momentum after a technical foul on coach Bruce Pearl. Auburn went up by just four points, and Missouri went on a 17-3 run over the next six minutes.

Missouri took a 39-24 lead into halftime and never looked back, extending its lead to as much as 26 before a 13-2 run by Auburn ended the game.

Auburn’s leading scorer, Kareem Canty, was held to just nine points and was in foul trouble for most of the game.

Freshman forward Kevin Puryear again led Missouri in scoring, posting 14 points and 11 rebounds and leading a balanced effort that saw four players score in double figures.

Auburn dropped its second straight conference game, after starting the conference season with an 83-77 win over Tennessee on Jan. 2.