Heron's late surge helps Auburn upend Missouri

Freshman guard Mustapha Heron overcame a slow start to score 16 points, and Auburn snapped a three-game slide with a 77-72 road win over Missouri on Tuesday in a battle of struggling SEC teams at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Heron missed his first nine field-goal attempts, but hit a 3-pointer from the right wing that broke a 57-57 tie with 5:19 to play. Auburn led the rest of the way, picking up its first SEC win of the season and handing Missouri its seventh straight loss.

Related Coverage Preview: Auburn at Missouri

Sophomore guard Bryce Brown and senior guard Ronnie Johnson provided sparks off the bench, with each finishing with 13 points for the visiting Tigers (11-5, 1-3 SEC).

Brown knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing that capped a 7-0 run and gave Auburn a 45-44 lead six minutes into the second half.

Junior forward Jordan Barnett led Missouri with 20 points, and sophomore guard Terrence Phillips added 12 points off the bench for the host Tigers (5-10, 0-3), who shot a dismal 32.4 percent from the field.

Missouri used 12 offensive rebounds to help overcome 31.6 percent shooting in the first half and took a 35-34 lead into halftime. Barnett had 10 points to lead Missouri in the first half.

Auburn was without freshman forward Danjel Purifoy, who injured his left ankle Saturday against Ole Miss and is out indefinitely. Purifoy is tied for third in scoring for Auburn, averaging 13.7 points per game.

Missouri outrebounded Auburn 51-42, but committed 15 turnovers and struggled throughout the game on the offensive side of the court.

Auburn won despite going 18 of 33 from the foul line.

Auburn travels to No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday. Missouri is at Arkansas on Saturday.