Preview: Auburn vs. New Mexico

Auburn and New Mexico try to put painful losses behind them Tuesday when they meet in the opening round of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. Auburn is coming off its worst defeat of the season, an 85-61 loss Saturday against No. 6 Xavier, the same day New Mexico lost by a point to visiting Rice after a timeout was called with the score tied and 0.1 seconds on the clock, though the Lobos didn’t have any left, resulting in a technical foul and the game-winning free throw.

Auburn had never trailed by more than 14 points this season until falling behind by 16 midway through the first half Saturday and never recovering. The loss was magnified when Tahj Shamsid-Deen, who started all 30 games at point guard two years ago and 15 last season before suffering a season-ending left shoulder injury, sustained a right shoulder injury that could keep him out for another extended stretch. The Tigers already had an exceptional replacement in the starting lineup in Kareem Canty, a transfer from Marshall who has exceeded his 20-point scoring average in each of the last three games. New Mexico counters with shooting guard Elijah Brown, a Butler transfer and son of former NBA coach Mike Brown who’s averaging 19.1 points this season.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT AUBURN (5-3): The Tigers have one of the top rebounders in the nation in Cinmeon Bowers, a 6-foot-7, 260-pound forward who has produced three straight double-doubles and five in the last six games. He finished second in the SEC in rebounding last season and 24th nationally (9.6 per game) and is up to 9.9 this season. He forms a tough inside tandem with Tyler Harris, a 6-10 forward who had three straight double-doubles until he was held to four points and four rebounds against Xavier.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (7-3): Tim Williams was the player who mistakenly called timeout against Rice, putting a damper on an otherwise solid performance by the 6-8 forward, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds - the third straight game he has surpassed his 16.8 scoring average. Williams figures to be one of the main defenders on Bowers and may even slide over and guard Harris, though 7-1 center Obij Aget will likely get first shot at that assignment. Cullen Neal, the son of New Mexico coach Craig Neal, is third on the team in scoring at 14.9 points after leading the Lobos last season at 17 per game.

TIP-INS

1. Harris’s brother, Tobias, is the second-leading scorer and rebounder for the Orlando Magic.

2. Auburn averages an SEC-leading 10 3-pointers per game.

3. Canty is on pace to become the first Auburn player to lead the team in points and assists since DeWayne Reed in the 2009-10 season.

PREDICTION: Auburn 79, New Mexico 70