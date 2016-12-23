Preview: Auburn at Connecticut

Decimated by injuries, help could be on the way for Connecticut for the second semester with the addition of prep superstar Hamidou Diallo. The Huskies, however, won't have him Friday afternoon when they host Auburn in Hartford in their final game before conference play begins.

Diallo is a sure-fire NBA prospect who would help the Huskies fill some of the void left when Terry Larrier, Alterique Gilbert and Mamadou Diarra all suffered season-ending injuries earlier in the campaign. Diallo, a 6-5 shooting guard, is considering other offers before making the jump from Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut to the next level after recently gaining approval by the NCAA Clearinghouse. Auburn knocked off Oklahoma last game in the Birthplace of Basketball Showcase in Uncasville, Conn., on Wednesday. The Tigers, off to their best start in nine years, make the short trip to Hartford looking for their fourth straight win.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT AUBURN (9-2): The Tigers feature freshman Mustapha Heron, who was the Connecticut State Player of the Year last year while playing for Sacred Heart Academy in Waterbury. Heron, a 6-5 slasher, snubbed the Huskies' offers to play for Bruce Pearl in the SEC and leads the team in scoring at 16 points per game and rebounds (6.7) while shooting just under 50 percent from the field. Danjel Purifoy (15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds) is another star freshman for the Tigers, who are averaging 81 points and started its recent winning streak by pouring in 117 in a victory over Coastal Carolina.

ABOUT UCONN (5-5): Forced to dress only seven scholarship players, the Huskies focused on defense while playing a more deliberate style offensively in the past few games. The strategy worked as UConn won three of its past four games by allowing an average of 55.5 points with its only setback a gritty 64-60 decision at Ohio State. Jalen Adams leads UConn in scoring at 17.4 points per game and assists (5.8) and forward Kentan Facey had a breakout game with a career-high 20 points as the Huskies routed North Florida 80-59 last time out.

TIP-INS

1. Christian Vital and Adams had 13 points apiece, and Rodney Purvis and Amida Brimah added 11 each as UConn put five players in double figures in the same game for the first time this season against North Florida.

2. Auburn freshman Jared Harper tied his career high with 21 points against Oklahoma in the Tigers' 74-70 victory.

3. UConn, which won the only game in the series (95-81 in 1989) is 148-21 against non-conference foes in Hartford.

PREDICTION: UConn 70, Auburn 68