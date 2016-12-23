EditorsNote: Correcting Adams injury

Harper leads Auburn past UConn in OT

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Freshman guard Jared Harper scored a game-high 22 points, including a go-ahead layup with 27 seconds left in overtime as Auburn survived a late run by Connecticut for a 70-67 victory at XL Center on Friday afternoon.

Harper's layup came after freshman forward Danjel Purifoy (five points) hit his only shot of the day to tie the game at 67. Purifoy was 1-for-10 from the field but played 44 minutes and grabbed 15 rebounds as Auburn (10-2) extended its winning streak to four games.

Senior guard Rodney Purvis, who led UConn with 20 points but committed five turnovers, missed a desperation 3-point attempt from the right baseline on an inbound pass with 1.4 seconds remaining as the Huskies fell to 5-6.

Purvis, who hit two free throws to put UConn ahead 67-64, finished the game at point guard after the Huskies lost starter Jalen Adams to a concussion and Christian Vital fouled out in OT.

Senior forward Kentan Facey (15 points, 14 rebounds) had his second consecutive sensational game to lead the short-handed Huskies. He also was responsible for four of UConn's 10 blocked shots,

Adams hit a 3-pointer and assisted on an alley-oop dunk to Facey to give the Huskies a 41-40 lead with 13:24 left. But seconds later Adams (nine points) was forced to leave the game with a concussion he suffered in a violent collision with Purifoy. He did not return.

Even without Adams, UConn hit 5 of 6 shots to grab a 50-45 lead when Facey dunked on a fast-break opportunity with just over 10 minutes remaining. The Huskies then went nine minutes without another field goal, falling behind by six points before rallying in the final 80 seconds.

A jump shot by center Amida Brimah with 21 seconds remaining sent the game into overtime tied at 60

Harper had a chance to win the game in regulation but missed a 3-point attempt before time ran out.

Auburn is off to its best start in nine years.