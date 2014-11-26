Preview: Auburn vs. Oregon State

If its first few games are any indication, Auburn could be one of this season’s most unpredictable teams. The Tigers face Oregon State on Wednesday in the consolation game of the MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas, and there’s no telling which Auburn team will appear. One game after scoring 105 points in a 25-point win over Louisiana, the Tigers were held to six field goals in the second half of Monday’s 53-35 loss to Tulsa.

Oregon State battled Oklahoma State close for much of the game Monday before the Cowboys drew clear in the final minutes in a 66-53 victory. The Beavers will need to find an answer for Auburn power forward Cinmeon Bowers, who provided the bulk of the Tigers’ offense on Monday while recording his fourth straight double-double. “He’s been terrific,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He’s an extremely productive guy, and he’s going to continue to get better and better.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT AUBURN (2-2): Bowers is the first Auburn player to record four consecutive double-doubles since Jeff Moore did it five straight times in 1987-88, but he’ll need some help against the Beavers. The Tigers are eagerly awaiting the return of shooting guard Antoine Mason, who has missed the last three games due to a sprained ankle and is questionable for Wednesday’s contest. Guard KT Harrell is averaging 16.5 points and looking to bounce back from a dismal showing Monday when he scored two points in 26 minutes.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (3-1): First-year coach Wayne Tinkle faces an uphill battle in the Pac-12 this season, but he received an encouraging outing Monday from junior forward Victor Robbins, who scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed six rebounds. Guard Langston Morris-Walker is averaging a team-high 12 points for the Beavers, who are holding opponents to 56 points per game. Olaf Schaftenaar, a 6-10 forward shooting 54.5 percent from the field, will look to avoid foul trouble while trying to slow down Bowers near the basket.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn missed 20 of its 22 attempts from 3-point range in Monday’s loss.

2. Oregon State G Gary Payton II leads the team in rebounding (6.8) and blocked shots (1.8).

3. Auburn’s first four opponents all played in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: Auburn 64, Oregon State 57