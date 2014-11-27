FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Auburn 71, Oregon State 69
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 27, 2014 / 4:36 AM / 3 years ago

Auburn 71, Oregon State 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Auburn 71, Oregon State 69: KT Harrell scored 20 points, including 10 straight during a key stretch in the second half, as the Tigers edged the Beavers in the consolation game of the MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas.

Tahj Shamsid-Deen, K.C. Ross-Miller and Malcolm Canada each scored 11 points for Auburn (3-2), which shot 52.5 percent after being held to 35 points in Monday’s 18-point loss to Tulsa. Auburn forward Cinmeon Bowers, who opened the season with four straight double-doubles, battled foul trouble and finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Gary Payton II recorded his first career double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds for Oregon State (3-2), which lost its second straight despite shooting 49 percent and outrebounding the Tigers 30-24. Olaf Schaftenaar scored 13 points and Langston Morris-Walker chipped in 10.

Auburn shot 59.1 percent in the first half and led 41-35 at the break. The Beavers used a 13-3 run to claim a 54-50 lead with just over 10 minutes remaining, but Harrell answered with a 3-pointer and the Tigers pulled even at 56 with eight minutes to play.

Oregon State regained the lead on Morris-Walker’s 3-pointer before Harrell answered with 10 consecutive points. Schaftenaar drained a 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left to help Oregon State pull within 69-66, but Ross-Miller converted two foul shots to seal the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn G Antoine Mason missed his fourth straight game due to a sprained ankle. … Oregon State F Jarmal Reid scored three points before fouling out with 5:19 remaining. …Auburn shot 22-of-32 from the foul line and improved to 4-6 overall against current members of the Pac-12.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.