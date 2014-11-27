Auburn 71, Oregon State 69: KT Harrell scored 20 points, including 10 straight during a key stretch in the second half, as the Tigers edged the Beavers in the consolation game of the MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas.

Tahj Shamsid-Deen, K.C. Ross-Miller and Malcolm Canada each scored 11 points for Auburn (3-2), which shot 52.5 percent after being held to 35 points in Monday’s 18-point loss to Tulsa. Auburn forward Cinmeon Bowers, who opened the season with four straight double-doubles, battled foul trouble and finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Gary Payton II recorded his first career double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds for Oregon State (3-2), which lost its second straight despite shooting 49 percent and outrebounding the Tigers 30-24. Olaf Schaftenaar scored 13 points and Langston Morris-Walker chipped in 10.

Auburn shot 59.1 percent in the first half and led 41-35 at the break. The Beavers used a 13-3 run to claim a 54-50 lead with just over 10 minutes remaining, but Harrell answered with a 3-pointer and the Tigers pulled even at 56 with eight minutes to play.

Oregon State regained the lead on Morris-Walker’s 3-pointer before Harrell answered with 10 consecutive points. Schaftenaar drained a 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left to help Oregon State pull within 69-66, but Ross-Miller converted two foul shots to seal the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn G Antoine Mason missed his fourth straight game due to a sprained ankle. … Oregon State F Jarmal Reid scored three points before fouling out with 5:19 remaining. …Auburn shot 22-of-32 from the foul line and improved to 4-6 overall against current members of the Pac-12.