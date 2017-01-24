Preview: Auburn at South Carolina

No. 24 South Carolina looks to start a new winning streak in SEC play when it hosts Auburn on Tuesday, three days after suffering its first conference defeat at fourth-ranked Kentucky. The Gamecocks, who were short-handed in that loss to the Wildcats, hope sophomore guard P.J. Dozier can play Tuesday after missing the Kentucky game with back spasms.

“The goal is to get him on the court,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin told reporters on Monday, adding Dozier – who averages 14.6 points while shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range – had treatment Sunday and Monday. The Tigers punctuated a perfect 2-0 week with a solid 20-point home victory over in-state rival Alabama on Saturday. Freshman center Austin Wiley earned SEC freshman of the week honors after averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in Auburn’s two games last week, scoring a career-best 19 points against Alabama. “I grew up in the rivalry,” said Wiley, who is from Alabama. “I just wanted to continue the legacy and just beat Alabama.”

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT AUBURN (13-6, 3-4 SEC): Wiley, an early high-school graduate who joined the Tigers in December, is averaging 8.6 points on 55.8 percent shooting through 10 games (nine starts). Fellow freshman Mustapha Heron has scored in double figures in all 19 games this season and leads Auburn in scoring at 15.6 points per game. Freshman Danjel Purifoy returned after missing three games with an ankle injury, scoring five points in 29 minutes.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (15-4, 5-1 SEC): Senior guard Sindarius Thornwell did his part to make up for Dozier’s absence Saturday, scoring a career-high 34 points while going 14-of-15 from the free-throw line. The Gamecocks have been one of the best teams in the nation in defending opposing shots – fourth in the country at 37.4 percent – but Kentucky finished Saturday at 58.3 percent from the field. South Carolina has won 27 of its past 31 home games.

TIP-INS

1. Thornwell is averaging 20.2 points per game in six contests since returning from suspension.

2. Auburn leads the SEC in free-throw attempts (513), but is shooting just 68.4 percent from the line (10th in the league).

3. The Gamecocks lead the conference and are in the top 10 nationally in scoring defense (60.7).

PREDICTION: South Carolina 68, Auburn 62