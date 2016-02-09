Preview: Auburn at Tennessee

Auburn tries to shake itself out of a five-game losing streak when it travels to take on a Tennessee squad trying get back on the winning track Tuesday in an SEC contest. The Tigers are dealing with the suspension of leading scorer Kareem Canty, while the Volunteers are looking for a little revenge after falling to Auburn in early January by six.

Without point guard Canty, the Tigers had their worst-shooting night of the year, hitting 25.9 percent from the field in a 65-55 loss to Georgia. Forward Cinmeon Bowers, at 6-7 and 260 pounds, started at the point for Canty, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds, but one assist. Tennessee had a letdown after a come-from-behind victory over Kentucky a week ago, getting blown out by Arkansas by 18 on Saturday. Kevin Punter Jr. comes in averaging 23.2 points - tied for eighth nationally through Monday’s games - and has scored 23 or more in five of his last six outings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT AUBURN (9-13, 3-7 SEC): Though losing his 18.3 points and 5.3 assists per game isn’t easy, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said he felt the need to make a stand with Canty, who will miss his second straight contest when he sits out against Tennessee. Canty is out indefinitely for “behavior that was detrimental to the team,” and Pearl said this suspension -- plus others to Bowers and Bryce Brown earlier in the season -- are more important that putting together wins. “It’s really tough, because you want to do what’s best for the student-athletes themselves, both Kareem and Cim, or any of the student-athletes because you care about them,” Pearl told reporters. “The good does outweigh the bad, but then when you have those situations and you’re not winning, it makes it really difficult so what you do is you take the guys that you have and you do the very best you can to figure out a way to compete and represent.”

ABOUT TENNESSEE (11-12, 4-6): A player to watch for Tennessee the rest of the season is freshman guard Shembari Phillips, who is starting to give the Volunteers more production off the bench. Phillips has a three-game streak of double-digit minutes, and had 12 points in a season-high 23 minutes against Arkansas, giving coach Rick Barnes more confidence to use the first-year player. “I think the game is slowly slowing down for him a little bit,” Barnes told reporters, praising Phillips’ play on both ends of the floor. “I think he’s starting to see it different, where he doesn’t have to do something every time he gets the ball.”

TIP-INS

1. Auburn is one of four teams in the nation with two players that have recorded at least eight double-doubles this season, with Bowers notching nine and Tyler Harris eight.

2. Tennessee’s 77.3 points per game would rank as the team’s highest since the 2008-09 season.

3. The Tigers lead the SEC in 3-pointers per game, averaging nine in conference play.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 73, Auburn 65