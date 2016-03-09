Preview: Auburn vs. Tennessee

The first game of the SEC tournament amounts to the rubber match of the season series between Auburn and Tennessee, and the 13th-seeded Tigers and No. 12 Volunteers also hope it marks the beginning of an unlikely postseason run. The winner advances to face fifth-seeded Vanderbilt in Thursday’s second round.

Nothing short of winning the tournament will earn either team a spot in any postseason tournament - let alone the NCAAs - after both endured disappointing regular seasons. A deep run isn’t out of the question as Auburn proved by winning three games as the No. 13 seed in Nashville last March, but with both teams limping into the postseason, neither does it seem likely. “Just because it happened last year doesn’t mean it’s automatically like there’s some magic wand that I can wave and some formula for winning in the postseason,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters. “When you add up 15 years of SEC Tournament play for Auburn prior to our getting here and you come up with three wins, March hasn’t been really good to us.” The Tigers beat Tennessee 83-77 at home on Jan. 2, but the Volunteers routed short-handed Auburn 71-45 on Feb. 9 in Knoxville.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT AUBURN (11-19): The Tigers are a dangerous opponent if only because they can shoot it from the outside, leading the SEC with 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, and have a pair of capable frontcourt players. Kareem Canty (18.3 points, 5.3 assists) and Bryce Brown (10.2 points) lead the charge on the perimeter, and Tyler Harris (13.9 points, 7.6 rebounds) and Cinmeon Bowers (10.7 points, 9.8 rebounds) can cause problems in the paint. The Tigers also have been more competitive when T.J. Dunans (11.2 points) is on the court - going 7-6 with him in the starting lineup, but he missed both regular-season meetings with Tennessee.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (13-18): The Volunteers have lost four straight and six of their last seven and are without leading scorer Kevin Punter Jr. (22.2 points) because of a stress fracture in his right foot. Robert Hubbs III (10.4 points) also has been hampered by a knee injury and his status for Wednesday is up in the air, putting a heavy burden on swingman Armani Moore (12.0 points, 7.9 rebounds), who managed only three points in two meetings against Auburn this season. Freshmen Admiral Schofield and Shembari Phillips have helped pick up the slack lately, combining to average 25.7 points over the past three games.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee has won at least one SEC tournament game in seven of the past eight seasons.

2. Auburn is 8-0 in games decided by six points or fewer.

3. The Volunteers are 4-3 when facing former Tennessee coaches, including a 2-1 mark against Pearl.

PREDICTION: Auburn 74, Tennessee 72