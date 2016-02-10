Tennessee 71, Auburn 45

Tennessee guard Robert Hubbs III had a big game off the bench, leading the Volunteers past reeling Auburn 71-45 on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Hubbs scored 20 points, leading three Volunteers in double figures. Guard Devon Baulkman added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and guard Detrick Mostella finished with 10 points.

Guard Bryce Brown led the Tigers (9-14, 3-8 SEC) with 16 points. He was the only Auburn player in double figures.

The Tigers were without point guard Kareem Canty, who missed his second straight game because of a suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team.” Canty leads the team in scoring and assists.

Tennessee led 34-23 at halftime behind 10 points from Hubbs. The Volunteers (12-12, 4-6 SEC) pulled away early in the second half with a tip-in by forward Derek Reese, putting Tennessee up 51-31 with 12-31 to play. Auburn had no answer.

The Volunteers had 15 assists and forced 15 turnovers.

Auburn shot just 22.4 percent from the floor, including 5 of 26 from 3-point range.

Since beating Kentucky and Alabama in consecutive games, Auburn has lost six straight under first-year coach Bruce Pearl.

Tennessee forward Armani Moore pulled down 12 rebounds and had four assists.