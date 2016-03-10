Tennessee 97, Auburn 59

Armani Moore scored 22 points, fueling Tennessee’s 97-59 rout of Auburn on Wednesday in the Southeastern Conference tournament opener at Nashville, Tenn.

Detrick Mostella added 17 points off the bench and Devon Baulkman finished with 16 points for the Volunteers, who will have a quick turnaround before facing Vanderbilt in the second round Thursday afternoon.

Tennessee (14-18) jumped out to a 24-8 lead and took a 44-25 advantage into halftime. Moore had 14 for the Vols in the first half. Auburn shot just 25.8 percent from the floor before the break and never seriously challenged in the second half.

Kunior guard T.J. Dunans finished with 17 points to lead Auburn, and senior forward Tyler Harris had 14 points and nine rebounds. The loss ended a difficult season for the Tigers, who finished at 11-20 in coach Bruce Pearl’s first season. Pearl previously coached 11 seasons at Tennessee.

Auburn hit just four of 23 3-point attempts and shot 30.4 percent from the field overall.

The Volunteers snapped a four-game slide with the win. They lost both regular-season meetings with Vanderbilt by double figures, including an 86-69 defeat on March 1.