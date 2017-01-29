Auburn sends TCU to fourth loss in a row

Freshman forward Austin Wiley scored a career-high 25 points and Auburn used to a big second-half run to pull away from TCU for an 88-80 win on Saturday in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge game at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

After a tight first half, the Tigers ran off 15 straight points late in the second half and were up 80-59 on Wiley’s dunk with 5:20 to play.

TCU turned up the pressure and didn’t go away quietly. The Horned Frogs got within nine with 41.7 seconds left but couldn’t complete the comeback and lost for the fourth straight time.

Wiley scored 21 points in the second half and freshman guard Mustapha Heron finished with 17 points for Auburn (14-7), which bounced back from a blowout loss to South Carolina to win on the road.

TCU sophomore guard Alex Robinson finished with 20 points and junior Vladimir Brodziansky had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Horned Frogs (14-7). Sophomore forward JD Miller added 17 points.

TCU shot 50.8 percent from the floor but couldn’t overcome 18 turnovers.

Heron reached double figures for the 21st straight game before fouling out late in the second half.

Both teams started hot. The Horned Frogs shot 61.3 percent from the field in the first half but played from behind for almost all of the first 20 minutes.

A dunk by Auburn’s Anfernee McLemore off a nice assist from Danjel Purifoy sent the Tigers into halftime with a 45-43 lead. Heron had 15 points in the first half to lead all scorers.

Auburn returns to SEC play on Tuesday when Tennessee visits. TCU travels to Kansas State on Wednesday.