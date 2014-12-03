Preview: Auburn at Texas Tech

If Texas Tech needed any extra incentive forWednesday’s home date with Auburn, the SEC-Big 12 Challenge has provided it. It’sthe second year for the event after the Big 12 won seven of the 10 contests aseason ago. “Auburn is a talented team, and any time you’re playing in thistype of challenge, it’s motivation for our players to play hard and representthe Big 12 Conference,” Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith said at his weekly pressconference. “It’s just an added incentive, and we’re excited about playing.”

So are coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers, who are facing their second true road test of the season. “These matchups areimportant,” Pearl told reporters earlier this week. “ … Our program is not in aposition to carry the banner for the SEC right now, but it does matter to me.It’s why we scheduled so difficult, so our RPI would not drag the league downas much as it has in the past.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network.

ABOUT AUBURN (3-2): The Tigers are coming off a1-1 showing in the MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas last week, which includedan ugly 53-35 loss to Tulsa followed by a hard-fought 71-69 win over OregonState. Senior guard KT Harrell, the SEC’s leading returning scorer, bouncedback from a two-point outing against Tulsa with a game-high 20 points againstthe Beavers and is now averaging 17.2 per outing. Inside, Cinmeon Bowers hasposted four double-doubles on the season and is averaging 15.2 points while ranking second nationally with 13 rebounds per game.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (4-1): The Red Raiders will betrying to maintain the momentum from their stirring 63-62 home win over AirForce on Sunday in which they rallied from a 19-point deficit with 13 minutesremaining. Devaugntah Williams and Robert Turner led the way with 21 and 19points, respectively, and are the only two Red Raiders averaging indouble figures on the season. Williams has been especially proficient beyondthe 3-point arc, connecting on 14 of his 21 attempts, while 6-8 Zach Smithleads the team in rebounding at 6.4 per game.

TIP-INS

1. The all-time series is tied at a win apiecebut the teams haven’t met since 1963.

2. Auburn’s Antoine Mason, a graduate studenttransfer from Niagara who has missed the last four games with a sprained ankle,returned to practice this week but is still “very questionable” for Wednesday’sgame, according to Pearl.

3. Through Monday’s action, Big 12 teams were 31-0at home this season – the only conference with a perfect record.

PREDICTION: Auburn 73, Texas Tech 70