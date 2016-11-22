Preview: Auburn vs. Texas Tech

Auburn and Texas Tech have identical records and will be coming off virtually identical victories when they meet in Mexico on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Cancun Challenge. The Tigers and Red Raiders, both of whom are off to 3-0 starts, picked up their third victories against Eastern Kentucky, with Auburn topping the Colonels by 21 points and Texas Tech winning by 19.

Freshman guard Mustapha Heron erupted for 24 points while making all eight of his shots in the Tigers' 85-64 triumph on Thursday, bouncing back from a 3-of-14 showing over his first two collegiate games. Auburn led by just three at halftime before turning it on in the second half, and Texas Tech followed a similar pattern, turning a five-point halftime advantage into a 90-71 triumph over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. "As a competitor, of course I don't want to see us get out to that kind of a start," Red Raiders coach Chris Beard told reporters. "But, I look forward to adversity." Guard Shadell Millinghaus also recorded a perfect shooting performance for Texas Tech, hitting all seven of his attempts en route to 20 points.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CBSSN

ABOUT AUBURN (3-0): Heron's fellow starters combined to make 7-of-25 shots and the team as a whole missed 17 of its 42 free throws. "I'll definitely be in here tomorrow shooting free throws," Heron told reporters after going 7-of-13 at the line. Four Tigers are averaging at least 10 points per game and the top three - freshmen Danjel Purifoy (16.3), Heron (14.7) and Jared Harper (11.7) - each make at least 40 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (3-0): The Red Raiders trailed by 15 points in the first half against Eastern Kentucky before dominating down the stretch behind Millinghaus, Justin Gray (17 points, six rebounds) and Aaron Ross (16 points). "Relentless pursuit," Gray told reporters of the comeback. "Not quitting. Not giving up. And just playing extra hard on the defensive end. Trying to push as much as we can in transition once we get that stop. And just making smart choices on offense." That trio finished the game 16-of-22 from the field for Texas Tech, which entered the week ranked 10th in the country in shooting (53.6 percent).

TIP-INS

1. The winner takes on either Purdue or Utah State in the title game on Wednesday.

2. Red Raiders G Keenan Evans is averaging 14 points and has made 7-of-9 3-pointers.

3. The teams combined to record 35 turnovers and shot a collective 21-of-42 from the line in their previous meeting, an ugly 46-44 win by Texas Tech in the 2014 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 75, Auburn 72