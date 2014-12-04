(Updated: DELETES opening from Para 1 CHANGES run to 13-6 in Para 4)

Texas Tech 46, Auburn 44: Devaugntah Williams hita short runner in the lane with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the host Red Raiders thewin in a sloppy game of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.It was the only field goal of the game forWilliams, Texas Tech’s leading scorer, who finished with four points as theRed Raiders (5-1) notched their fourth straight win. Texas Tech alsoreceived a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds from Norense Odiase and 12points off the bench from Toddrick Gotcher in the game, which featured 32 turnovers,40 fouls, 50 missed field goals and 21 off-target free throws.

KT Harrell had a game-high 17 points but hit only6-of-15 shots and committed four turnovers as the only double-digit scorer for Auburn(3-3). Jordon Granger had six points, Tahj Shamsid-Deen and TJ Lang added fiveapiece and Cinmeon Bowers had four points and eight rebounds for the Tigers,who shot 36.2 percent from the floor and only hit 4-of-11free-throw attempts.

Auburn led 24-23 at the break, but failed in thescore in the opening five minutes of the second half and the hosts used a 13-6 runen route to a 36-30 lead with a little more than 8:30 to play. The Tigers tooktheir first lead of the second half at 40-38 on Granger’s 3-pointer with justover 3 1/2 minutes left, and the Red Raiders tied the game at 42 and again at 44 before Gotcherblocked a Harrell shot in the paint, setting up Williams’ game-winning shot atthe other end.

After a back-and-forth opening seven minutes, Auburnused a 12-2 run to take a 20-10 lead, but Texas Tech outscored the visitors13-4 over the final 7:30 to pull within a point at the break. TheTigers hit five 3-pointers to the Red Raiders’ one in the opening 20 minutes,but the hosts were able to stay close with an 8-1 free-throw advantage and an 18-13rebound edge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nine more games remain in the SEC-Big12 Challenge, which will run through Saturday; the Big 12 won last year’sinaugural series 7-3. … Texas Tech improved to 5-0 at home and Big 12 teams remaina perfect 36-0 on their home floors. … Auburn’s Antoine Mason, a graduatestudent transfer from Niagara who scored 19 points in the season-opening winover Milwaukee, sat out his fifth straight game with a sprained ankle.