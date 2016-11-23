Auburn knocks off Texas Tech

Auburn scored the first four points of the game and never trailed in knocking off Texas Tech 67-65 in the first round of the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday -- but it had to hang on to survive a furious Tech comeback to do so.

The Tigers, which start three freshmen and two sophomores, led 38-23 at the half. It held the Red Raiders to 32.1 percent shooting over the first 20 minutes and forced eight turnovers during that span.

Auburn extended the lead early in the second half, but Texas Tech surged late and cut the margin to four at 65-61 when Keenan Evans made a layup with 1:13 left. Auburn Jared Harper missed a three-pointer, and Devon Thomas made a layup to cut it to two.

Jared Harper made one of two free throws, and Thomas answered with a layup to make it 66-65 Tigers. Harper again went one for two at the line, and T.J. Dunans blocked Justin Grey's shot as time expired.

Mustapha Heron score 15 points to lead the Tigers, which will play the Purdue-Utah State winner in the championship game on Wednesday.

Aaron Ross led Texas Tech with 17 points. The Red Raiders will play in the consolation game Wednesday.

This was Auburn's first regular-season game played outside the United States.