Preview: Auburn vs. Tulsa

Bruce Pearl has already made his presence known at Auburn, which reached the 100-point mark for the first time since 2003 in Friday’s 105-80 win over Louisiana. The two-time SEC Coach of the Year looks to carry that momentum to Las Vegas on Monday, when the Tigers face Tulsa in the MGM Grand Main Event. Tulsa has won two straight following its season-opening loss to Oral Roberts, including a dominant 65-39 victory over Abilene Christian on Wednesday.

After shooting 29 percent in a 90-59 loss to Colorado, Auburn bounced back by shooting 54.5 percent against Louisiana. K.T. Harrell, Tahj Shamsid-Deen, Jordon Granger and Cinmeon Bowers combined to score 79 points against the Ragin’ Cajuns, and Bowers recorded his third double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds. The Tigers will need to continue their hot shooting against the Golden Hurricane, who held Abilene Christian to 27.3 percent shooting from the field.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT AUBURN (2-1): Shooting guard Antoine Mason has been out the last two games and could miss another due to a sprained ankle, but he’s hoping to return for Wednesday’s meeting against either Oklahoma State or Oregon State. Mason is the nation’s top returning scorer after averaging 25.6 points for Niagara last season. Shamsid-Deen suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener versus Milwaukee and struggled against Colorado, but he appeared fully recovered against Louisiana, when he scored 21 points in 33 minutes.

ABOUT TULSA (2-1): Guard James Woodard, a preseason all-American Athletic Conference first-team selection, is looking to get untracked after missing 19 of his first 29 shots, including 12 of his 16 attempts from 3-point range. The Golden Hurricane also need more production from guard Shaquille Harrison, who is 5-of-18 from the field through three games. New head coach Frank Haith has been pleased by the play of forward D’Andre Wright, who is shooting 53.3 percent and collected 16 points and seven rebounds against Abilene Christian.

TIP-INS

1. The teams share one common opponent in Louisiana, which lost 64-53 at Tulsa and 105-80 at Auburn.

2. Tulsa owns a plus-9 rebounding margin through three games.

3. The teams are meeting for the first time since the second round of the 2009 NIT, when Auburn won 74-55.

PREDICTION: Auburn 68, Tulsa 57