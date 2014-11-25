(Updated: CORRECTS FG% in graph 2)

Tulsa 53, Auburn 35: James Woodard scored 16 points and Rashad Ray added 13 as the Golden Hurricane advanced to the championship game of the MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas.

Rashad Smith collected 12 points and eight rebounds for Tulsa (3-1), which shot 47.5 percent and will face Oklahoma State in Wednesday’s final. Shaquille Harrison scored nine points to help the Golden Hurricane win their third in a row since dropping its season opener to Oral Roberts.

Cinmeon Bowers recorded his fourth straight double-double and led Auburn (2-2) with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Malcolm Canada scored six points and Tahj Shamsid-Deen had five for the Tigers, who missed 20-of-22 shots from 3-point range and play Oregon State in Wednesday’s consolation game.

Tulsa, which made a total of 10 3-pointers through its first three games, shot 6-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first half and led 28-21 at the break. The Golden Hurricane held Auburn scoreless in the final seven minutes of the opening period and allowed just six field goals in the second half, including two points in the final 10:40.

Bowers scored with just under 11 minutes left to cut the deficit to 43-33, but Tulsa answered with seven straight points and led by 17 following Harrison’s dunk with 5:59 left. Ray and Woodard combined to make seven 3-pointers for the Golden Hurricane, who finished 9-of-17 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn G Antoine Mason missed his third straight game due to a sprained ankle. … Tulsa F D’Andre Wright was held to three points on 1-of-7 shooting after collecting 16 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday’s victory over Abilene Christian. … KT Harrell missed 6-of-7 shots and finished with two points for Auburn, which scored 105 points in a 25-point win over Louisiana on Friday.