Preview: Auburn at Vanderbilt

Auburn and host Vanderbilt are riding waves of momentum heading into their SEC opener Tuesday. Auburn has won five straight for the first time since the 2008-09 season, while the Commodores have won five of six, though they needed to rally from 13 points down in regulation before beating Yale in double overtime Saturday. Auburn tuned up for conference play with an 82-61 victory Saturday against visiting North Alabama, but coach Bruce Pearl wasn’t satisfied with his team’s effort.

Auburn has three solid scoring options in KT Harrell, Antoine Mason and Cinmeon Bowers, who average between 17.9 and 13.7 points. Bowers creates the biggest matchup problems with his 6-7, 278-pound frame, which has helped him produce eight double-doubles this season. Vanderbilt will counter with 6-10, 240-pound center Damian Jones, who averages teams highs of 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT AUBURN (8-5): The Tigers are 6-0 with Mason in the starting lineup and average 75.4 points - 8.2 more than when he isn’t in the starting five. The second-leading scorer missed six games this fall with an ankle injury and Auburn went 2-4, then lost to Clemson when he came off the bench in his return. Mason is able to stretch the defense with his perimeter shooting and also knows how to get to the free throw line, averaging nearly seven attempts this season.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (10-3): Fatigue shouldn’t be a factor as the Commodores have had two days to rest following their double-overtime win against Yale, Still, three players played career-high minutes in the game, led by 46 from freshman guard Sheldon Mitchell, who scored a season-high 15 points. Matthew Fisher-Davis, another 6-5 freshman wing, also scored a season-high 12 points and both could sees their roles expand in conference play.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt freshman G Riley LaChance is 20-for-20 from the free throw line over the last six games.

2. Bowers was fifth in the country in rebounding (11.3) entering Monday and is one pace to become the first Auburn player to average double figures in rebounding since Mike Mitchell averaged 11.4 in the 1974-75 season.

3. Mason averaged 25.6 points at Niagara last season, making him the top returning scorer in the nation.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 78, Auburn 74