Preview: Auburn at Vanderbilt

Despite a mediocre record, Vanderbilt first-year coach Bryce Drew likes the way his new team has been playing the past two weeks. After accomplishing one milestone on Thursday, his Commodores look for their first 2-0 start in SEC play since 2011-12 when a young but talented Auburn team visits Wednesday.

Vanderbilt shot 16-of-32 beyond the arc and junior guard Riley LaChance scored a season-high 24 points - his highest output in over two years - and knocked down four 3-pointers as the Commodores began SEC play 1-0 with a road win for the first time since 1989. Junior wing Matthew Fisher-Davis added 23 points and four triples of his own as the Commodores scored their most points in conference play since beating Ole Miss 102-76 on Feb. 16, 2012. Despite being one win shy of matching last season’s win total of 11, beating Vanderbilt will be a tough task for Auburn, which has lost 12 straight in the series and starts four freshmen. Its youth was on full display in Thursday's SEC opener, as the Tigers jumped out to a double-digit lead and led by as much as 12 in the second half before dropping a 96-84 decision to Georgia.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT AUBURN (10-3, 0-1 SEC): All four freshmen starters scored in double digits against the Bulldogs with 6-5 guard Mustapha Heron leading the way with 19 points and four 3-pointers, while 6-7 forward Danjel Purifoy chipped in 13 points and six rebounds. Heron leads the Tigers in scoring at 16.2 points and rebounds at 6.5 per game, Purifoy adds 14.2 points, 6.2 boards and a team-high 30 3-pointers, while 5-10 Jared Harper contributes 12.5 points, 3.3 assists and nearly two 3-pointers per game. The Tigers will challenge the perimeter shooting of the Commodores, as opponents have managed to shoot only 29.6 percent beyond the arc.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (7-6, 1-0): Fisher-Davis leads the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game, 6-6 junior Jeff Roberson contributes 10.5 points and 7.7 rebounds, and junior guard LaChance adds 9.8 points. Luke Kornet (12.8 points per game despite shooting only 38 percent) certainly remembers the last outing against the Tigers; the 7-1 senior tallied the program’s second ever triple-double when he had 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 blocks on January 12, 2016. In large part due to LaChance draining 28-of-47 shots beyond the arc and Fisher-Davis connecting on 37-of-87, the Commodores lead the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage (40.2) and 3-pointers made (129).

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 88-51.

2. The Commodores have made a 3-pointer in 977 consecutive games, a streak which began at the inception of the 3-point line in 1986-87.

3. Heron is the first Auburn freshman to score 10-plus points in his first 13 games since Wesley Person opened the 1990-91 season with 14 consecutive such outings.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 87, Auburn 75