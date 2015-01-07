(Updated: CORRECTS to 47-27 in graph 2)

Vanderbilt 64, Auburn 52: James Siakam had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Commodores held off the visiting Tigers in the SEC opener.

Riley LaChance added 13 points and Damian Jones finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Vanderbilt (11-3, 1-0 SEC). Shelton Mitchell contributed 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Commodores, who owned a 47-27 rebounding edge.

Antoine Mason scored 16 points but was the only player in double figures for Auburn (8-6, 0-1). Malcolm Canada had nine points and four assists and KT Harrell, who came in averaging a team-high 17.9 points, finished with eight points for the Tigers, who shot 9-for-18 from the free throw line.

The Commodores surged to a 33-19 halftime lead thanks to a 25-4 run that covered nearly 11 1/2 minutes. The Tigers shot 20.7 percent in the first half but scored the final five points to stay within striking distance.

Auburn came back to win three games earlier this season after trailing by 11 points or more and the Tigers pulled within five with 10:54 remaining and again with 2:17 left. They had a chance to draw even closer after a turnover on the ensuing possession, but Harrell was called for a charge and Vanderbilt closed out the game by shooting 6-for-6 from the line in the final 39 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn F Cinmeon Bowers, who came in fifth in the nation in rebounding at 11.3, finished with seven points and nine boards. … Vanderbilt has won seven straight at home against Auburn dating back to the 1999-2000 season. … The Commodores shot 4-for-13 from 3-point range and have made at least one in 910 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the nation behind UNLV.