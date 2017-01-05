Fisher-Davis powers Vanderbilt past Auburn

Vanderbilt guard Matthew Fisher-Davis set a career high with 33 points as the Commodores cruised by Auburn 80-61 at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday night for their 13th straight victory over the Tigers.

The game was never close as Fisher-Davis put Auburn away early, scoring 19 points (and 14 in a row, at one point) during a 24-4 run to start the game.

Seven-foot-1 center Luke Kornet, who had a triple-double against the Tigers on Jan. 12 last season, again gave them fits with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Auburn's 61 points were a season low and the Tigers shot 32.4 percent from the field.

Once Vanderbilt (8-6, 2-0 SEC) got the lead in double digits, Auburn never got it under that again. The Commodores extended their lead to 26 late in the second half.

The lone Tiger bright spots were an 11-for-13 night at the foul line, and the play of freshman guards Jared Harper (19 points) and Mustapha Heron (13). Harper was particularly effective in the second half, hitting an assortment of driving lay-ups and long 3-pointers.

Vanderbilt, up 17 at the break, quickly jumped out on Auburn (10-4, 0-2) in the second half. Guard Riley LaChance went one-on-two on a fast break and hit a layup to give Vandy its biggest lead (at that point) of 24 with 15:03 left.

The Commodores held a 46-29 halftime lead, and hit 8-of-18 behind the arc before the break.

