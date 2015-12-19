Preview: Auburn at Xavier

Following a season in which it had problems closing out games, Xavier has pretty much been able to avoid the subject entirely in 2015. On the verge of their best start in school history, the 10th-ranked Musketeers look to avenge one of last season’s most crushing losses on Saturday when they wrap a four-game homestand against Auburn.

Xavier, which has yet to play a game decided by fewer than nine points, dropped three of its four overtime contests last season and lost six games by four points or fewer during the course of a 23-14 campaign that ended in the Sweet 16. One of the setbacks that stung the Musketeers the most was an 89-88 double-overtime setback at Auburn in which the Tigers overcame a 13-point second-half deficit. The drama has been much less palpable this year for Xavier, which hasn’t played since defeating crosstown rival Cincinnati 65-55 last Saturday. Auburn has shown marked improvement in the second year of the Bruce Pearl era, winning five of its first seven games for the first time since 2011-12 after upending Mercer 78-71 on Tuesday.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT AUBURN (5-2): Kareem Canty (team-high 19.3 points), who battled through an ankle sprain on Tuesday to score 21 points, is 12-of-22 beyond the arc and averaging 24.5 points and 6.5 assists over his last two contests. Fellow starting guard TJ Lang was less fortunate on the injury front as he needed help to leave the floor with his own ankle injury early in Tuesday’s victory; Pearl expressed doubt in a postgame interview about his availability for Saturday. Providence transfer Tyler Harris (17 points, 9.1 rebounds) has produced three straight double-doubles while Cinmeon Bowers (13, 9.7) has tallied four double-doubles in his last five outings, averaging 12.2 boards over that span after collecting seven total in his first two games.

ABOUT XAVIER (10-0): Trevon Bluiett (14.6 points, 7.9 rebounds) leads six Musketeers who score at least 10 points per game and that balance came in handy when the sophomore guard was limited to three points on 1-of-8 shooting last Saturday after he averaged 21.5 points on 13-of-22 from the floor over the previous two contests. Freshman 6-5 guard Edmond Sumner (10.6 points, team-high 3.3 assists) has made an immediate impact, starting every game while scoring 11 points or more in six of those contests. Xavier ranks fifth in the country in rebounding margin (plus-13.2) in part because James Farr (10 points, team-high 8.4 rebounds), Bluiett and Jalen Reynolds (10.1, 6.6) all collect at least six boards per game.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier, which can tie its longest winning streak since 2008-09 with a victory on Saturday, is attempting to topple the school-record 10-0 start by the 1996-97 Musketeers.

2. Auburn ranks ninth in the country in scoring offense (SEC-high 87.1 points) after finishing 159th last year (67.9).

3. The Musketeers have made more free throws (209) than its opponents have attempts (179).

PREDICTION: Xavier 82, Auburn 71