No. 10 Xavier 85, Auburn 61

Jalen Reynolds scored a season-high 18 points and forward James Farr had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds as No. 10 Xavier improved to 11-0 for the first time in school history with a 85-61 victory over Auburn on Saturday at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

The best previous start for Xavier was the 1996-97 team which started 10-0.

Junior guard Kareem Canty scored 25 points for Auburn (5-3), which defeated Xavier last year 89-88 in double overtime, a loss which stuck with the Musketeers’ players.

A 3-pointer by guard Trevon Bluiett, who finished with 13 points, and another 3 by forward Remy Abell sparked Xavier to an 8-0 lead.

Reynolds’ dunk put the Musketeers ahead 14-4.

Later in the first half, Reynolds came away with a steal and thundered home a one-hand dunk.

Freshman guard Edmond Sumner followed with a 3-pointer to make the score 26-11. Sumner had 13 points.

Xavier led by as many as 16 in the first half but the Tigers climbed to within 39-30 at halftime behind 14 points by Canty.

Guard J.P. Macura’s driving layup off a steal by guard Myles Davis who had five assists and three steals gave Xavier its largest lead to that point, 56-39.

Auburn had difficulty guarding the Musketeers without fouling and two Tigers players eventually fouled out, including second-leading scorer Tyler Harris, who had only four points.

Reynolds’ third dunk of the afternoon came on a spin move resulting in a thunderous one-handed jam, making the score 68-50 with eight minutes left.

Senior forward Cinmeon Bowers scored 12 points for the Tigers, who trailed by as many as 25 points.