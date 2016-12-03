Preview: Austin Peay at Arkansas

Arkansas seeks its second three-game winning streak of the young season when it continues a lengthy stay at home against Austin Peay on Saturday. The Razorbacks have rebounded from their lone loss of the season with consecutive wins over Mount St. Mary's and Stephen F. Austin to begin a string of six straight contests at Bud Walton Arena.

Eight players scored between six and 15 points in Thursday's 78-62 victory over the Lumberjacks, as Arkansas forced 21 turnovers in its best defensive effort of the season. "I thought our defense was the difference in this game, especially in the second half," coach Mike Anderson told reporters. "We always have a motto of getting multiple stops. When you get stops, it gives you a cushion. In the second half, we went up and down but we had some plays that were momentum changers." Senior guard Dusty Hannahs led the way on the offensive end with 15 points and he is averaging a team-high 16.7 in just 25 minutes. The Governors had won four of five before dropping a wild 103-99 shootout against Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT AUSTIN PEAY (4-3): The Governors scored a phenomenal 62 second-half points in Wednesday's loss and hit 12 of their final 13 shots to take the Mastodons to the wire. Josh Robinson scored a season-high 33 points and senior John Murry had a career-high 25 as Austin Peay shot 54 percent from the floor and buried 13 3-pointers, but it could not dig itself out of an early hole. "You can’t win many games giving up 100 points, so we have to find a different way," coach Dave Loos told the media. "A different way is that we have to get back in transition better and take better care of the ball."

ABOUT ARKANSAS (5-1): Big man Moses Kingsley has seen his scoring average drop from 15.9 in 2015-16 to 10 through the first six games of this season, but he was encouraged by 10 second-half points and his best shooting effort (4-of-5) so far against Stephen F. Austin. "It only matters that we won, that's all that matters," the senior told reporters. "All of that stuff, I feel like it's going to come because I'm working. It's not like I'm sitting on my butt. I'm working, so it's going to happen." Kingsley still leads the squad in rebounding with eight per game and owns 20 of the team's 28 blocked shots.

TIP-INS

1. Austin Peay entered Friday tied for the 32nd in the country in shooting (49.4 percent).

2. Hannahs has scored in double figures in all six games and is 23-of-24 from the foul line over the past five.

3. The Razorbacks have won the only two meetings between the programs, the last coming in 2008-09.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 84, Austin Peay 70