Arkansas routs Austin Peay

Arkansas blew open a competitive game with a 41-10 run to start the second half and rolled to 99-62 non-conference blowout of Austin Peay Saturday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

All 12 players that saw action got into the scoring column for the balanced Razorbacks (6-1), with five reaching double figures. Adrio Bailey tallied 14 points off the bench, sinking all seven of his field goal attempts.

Preseason Southeastern Conference Player of the Year Moses Kingsley stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in just 21 minutes. Dusty Hannahs added 13 points off the bench, while guard Jaylen Barford scored 12 and C.J. Jones hit for 11 points.

Guard John Murry scored a game-high 23 points for the Governors (4-4), canning 9-of-16 field goal attempts. He was the only player in double figures for the Ohio Valley Conference school, which hit just 24-of-65 field goal tries and were outrebounded 47-31.

Austin Peay was actually competitive for a half, leading 15-14 just under six minutes into the game and staying within 41-31 at the half thanks to a 3-pointer by Murry with 29 seconds remaining.

However, Arkansas quickly ended any suspense with its huge second half spurt as its depth and quickness eventually overwhelmed the Governors. The Razorbacks hit 23-of-36 shots in the second half and finished the night at 51.9 percent from the field.

Arkansas converted 13 Austin Peay turnovers into 25 points and collected 26 points off 19 offensive rebounds. It owned a 55-12 advantage in scoring off the bench and netted a whopping 28 points off the fast break as opposed to the Governors' seven points.