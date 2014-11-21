Preview: Austin Peay at Illinois

Illinois has been making long-range shots at a high rate of success and will look to keep the 3-pointers falling when it hosts Austin Peay on Friday. The Fighting Illini made 15 3-pointers – one shy of the school record – while rolling to a 114-56 victory over Coppin State on Sunday. Transfers Aaron Cosby (Seton Hall) and Ahmad Starks (Oregon State) combined for nine of the 3s with Cosby tying his career high of five.

Starks went over 1,000 career points in Illinois’ opener and coach John Groce is happy to have him on his squad. “Ahmad is very careful with the ball,” Groce told reporters. “If you look at his track record, he takes good care of the basketball and he’s got a real gift to do that and I want him to be aggressive. He’s an elite-level shot maker.” Austin Peay lost to Samford 68-67 on Wednesday when it allowed a game-deciding basket with 0.9 seconds left.

ABOUT AUSTIN PEAY (1-2): Center Chris Horton is off to a terrific start – averaging 17.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and six blocked shots – for the Governors and is receiving solid help forward Chris Freeman, who is averaging 16 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 67.9 percent from the field. But too many other players are struggling with their shots and coach Dave Loos addressed it after the loss to Samford. “We have to have someone make a shot, simple as that,” Loos told reporters. “We also need some help off the bench – and when I am talking about needing someone to make a shot, it is just not the bench; our starters have to shoot the ball better.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (2-0): Five players are averaging in double figures, including guard Rayvonte Rice (19), Cosby (16.5) and Starks (14). Wing Malcolm Hill is providing a boost by averaging 12 points and a team-leading eight rebounds, and his second-game performance was superior to the opener. “I want him to compete and I didn’t think he competed at the level we’re accustomed to seeing,” Groce said in reference to the first game. “Malcolm is very physical, he’s been a good rebounder, he’s been a good defender for us and has really grown offensively.”

TIP-INS

1. Austin Peay has two NCAA tournament victories – one was as a 14 seed when it beat third-seeded Illinois 68-67 in 1987.

2. Rice has a team-best five steals and is shooting 61.9 percent from the field.

3. The Governors are shooting just 28.6 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Illinois 83, Austin Peay 64