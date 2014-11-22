Illinois 107, Austin Peay 66: Rayvonte Rice scored 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting and Malcolm Hill added 16 on 6-of-7 shooting as the Fighting Illini rolled past the visiting Governors.

Kendrick Dunn scored 14 points, Nnanna Egwu had 13 and Ahmad Starks added 12 for Illinois (3-0). Nunn hit all four of his 3-point attempts, and Rice was 3-of-3 as the Illini went 14-of-25 from behind the arc.

Chris Freeman scored 13 points for Austin Peay (1-3), which committed 18 turnovers. Khalil Davis chipped in 12 points and Josh Robinson had 11.

The Illini rolled off a 16-5 run in the first half and took a 30-18 lead on Hill’s three-point play with 5:26 remaining. Jaylon Tate hit three free throws with one second left as Illinois led 46-25 at the break.

Nunn connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Illini’s lead to 69-39 with 13:51 to play. The advantage reached 40 for the first time when Rice knocked down a jumper to make it 88-48 with 7:53 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Illinois shot 59.7 percent from the field. … The Governors were 5-of-17 from behind the arc. … Nunn had three of the Illini’s nine steals.