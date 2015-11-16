Preview: Austin Peay at Indiana

Indiana looks to build off a satisfying season-opening performance on both ends of the court when the 15th-ranked Hoosiers host Austin Peay on Monday night. James Blackmon Jr. scored 17 to lead a balanced offense in an 88-49 rout of Eastern Illinois on Friday night as Indiana matched its 2014-15 low for points allowed in a game.

“And now the key is: Can we continue to improve?” Hoosiers coach Tom Crean told reporters. “But to get this kind of start in front of a great crowd and to play with the energy we did, we’re excited about it.” Indiana fans get another look at promising 6-10 freshman Thomas Bryant, who recorded 11 points and nine rebounds in his career debut, while senior point guard Yogi Ferrell keys an offense that has an abundance of weapons. The Hoosiers hope to gain more confidence on defense – their greatest weakness during a 20-14 season in 2014-15 – against an Austin Peay squad which shot 21.9 percent in its opener. The Governors, who finished 8-22 last season, were held to 15 points in the first half of an 80-41 loss at Vanderbilt on Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT AUSTIN PEAY (0-1): Senior center Chris Horton leads a trio of starters returning after becoming the first Austin Peay player since 1990-91 to average a double-double (13.1 points, 11.1 rebounds) a season ago. Horton had 14 boards against Vanderbilt, but was held to 3-of-14 shooting and seven points. Backcourt mates sophomore Josh Robinson and senior Khalil Davis each averaged just under 10 points per game in 2014-15 and combined to scored 17 in the season opener.

ABOUT INDIANA (1-0): Robert Johnson scored 12 points off the bench Friday and adds to a talented guard corps with Ferrell, Blackmon and Nick Ziesloft. “We have a great backcourt,” Hoosiers forward Max Bielfeldt told reporters. “I think all the guys bring something different and it’s really fun to be a part of.” The guards should have more room this season with the addition of Bryant and the 6-8 transfer Bielfeldt, while Crean expects the ball to move through the paint consistently to create a “drive-and-kick game.”

TIP-INS

1. Ferrell has made at least one 3-pointer in 66 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the country.

2. Austin Peay’s Dave Loos begins his 26th year at the helm and is one of six active Division I coaches to be at the same school for 25 or more seasons.

3. Indiana F Troy Williams, who averaged 13 points last season, had 12 to go along with eight boards and two steals in the opener Friday.

PREDICTION: Indiana 84, Austin Peay 58