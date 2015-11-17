Indiana State 70, Wyoming 55

Guard Devonte Brown scored 15 points and junior forward Matt Van Scyoc added 13 points as Indiana State defeated Wyoming 70-55 Monday night in the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Conference Challenge at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Ind.

Brown, a senior, added seven rebounds and seven assists, while sophomore center Brandon Murphy chipped in with 10 points for the Sycamores (1-1).

Related Coverage Preview: Austin Peay at Indiana

Senior guard Josh Adams led Wyoming (1-1) with 13 points.

The Cowboys, down by 14 at the half, made a run early in the second half and sliced the Sycamores’ lead to 42-36. However, Indiana State went to work and opened a 50-37 lead when Brown sank two free throws with 8:49 to go.

The lead swelled to 58-39 with six minutes left, and the closest the Cowboys could get down the stretch was within 13 points.

The Sycamores, who lost their season opener to in-state rival IUPUI 72-70 Friday, outscored the Cowboys 16-2 in the last 10 minutes of the first half to take a 29-15 lead at halftime.

The Cowboys, who scored 101 points in their season opener against Bristol on Friday, couldn’t get untracked against Indiana State.

Wyoming shot a paltry 20 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, including making only 2 of 16 3-point shots. The Sycamores went 11-for-31, but it was Indiana State’s 28-16 advantage on the boards that spelled the difference.

For the game, Wyoming shot 34.5 percent to 37.9 percent for Indiana State. The Sycamores wound up with a 47-35 rebounding edge.