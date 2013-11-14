Preview: Austin Peay at Memphis

While most of college basketball has already kicked off its season, No. 13 Memphis opens its 2013-14 campaign by hosting Austin Peay on Thursday. The well-rested Tigers defeated Division II Christian Brothers 92-63 in an exhibition game Nov. 8, and were led by Missouri transfer Michael Dixon Jr., who had 18 points and five assists. The Tigers are adding Dixon to a squad that won 31 games in 2012-13 and returns its top four scorers.

Austin Peay is coming off a game-ending 16-4 run that helped the Governors secure an 84-69 win over Oakland City University on Nov. 8. The Governors are hoping their frontcourt tandem of Ed Dyson and Chris Horton, who combined for 27 points and 21 rebounds against the Mighty Oaks, can match up with Tigers big men Shaq Goodwin and Austin Nichols. Nichols, the lone freshman in the Memphis starting lineup, had nine points in 16 minutes in the exhibition win.

TV: 8 p.m., ET, Fox Sports South

ABOUT AUSTIN PEAY (1-0): The Governors hope to bounce back from a 2012-13 season that saw them win just eight games — their lowest total since the 1992-93 season. Coach Dave Loos, who begins his 24th season at the helm, will have to find a way to replace the tandem of Travis Betran and Anthony Campbell, which averaged 31.8 points per game last year. He’ll look to guard Will Triggs (12.2 ppg in 2012-13) along with Dyson and Horton to carry the load.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (2012-13: 31-5, 16-0 Conference USA): Expectations are high for Josh Pastner’s squad, which features four senior guards with the addition of Dixon to a mix which includes last year’s leading scorer Joe Jackson. “Having four senior guards is really good and exciting. You’re not going to get to coach that many times in your career,” Pastner told the Associated Press. Up front, Pastner will have to lean on more youth, with Goodwin as the only returner joined by highly touted freshmen like Nichols and Kuran Iverson.

TIP-INS

1. Both Dixon and Jackson have been named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List for the nation’s top point guard — Harvard is the only other school with two players on the list.

2. Only eight coaches have been with their current school longer than Loos, who was hired by the Governors on July 14, 1990.

3. Iverson is a second cousin of former NBA star Allen Iverson.

PREDICTION: Memphis 92, Austin Peay 64