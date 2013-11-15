FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Memphis 95, Austin Peay 69
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 15, 2013 / 3:31 AM / 4 years ago

Memphis 95, Austin Peay 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 13 Memphis 95, Austin Peay 69: Joe Jackson spearheaded a balanced effort with 16 points and seven assists as the Tigers sprinted past the Governors in their season opener.

Transfer guard Michael Dixon Jr. added 15 points and guard Geron Johnson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis (1-0). Six Tigers finished the game in double figures.

Austin Peay (1-1) was led by Ed Dyson’s 11 points but suffered from poor ball control and turned the ball over 22 times. Zavion Williams and Chris Freeman added 10 points each for the Governors.

Memphis set the tone with an 8-0 run to open the contest and never looked back, taking a 51-29 lead to the locker room at halftime. The Governors did not do themselves any favors in the first 20 minutes, going 3-of-11 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers kept their foot on the pedal in the second frame, establishing their dominance not just in the open court with 15 team steals, but also in the paint — the Tigers outrebounded Austin Peay 50-27. Chris Crawford contributed to both efforts, with four steals and eight rebounds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis was the last of the 351 Division I basketball teams to open its season. … Memphis won its seventh straight against Austin Peay. … Memphis freshman Kuran Iverson sat out the game after being suspended by the NCAA for participating in an unauthorized summer league game.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.