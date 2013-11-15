No. 13 Memphis 95, Austin Peay 69: Joe Jackson spearheaded a balanced effort with 16 points and seven assists as the Tigers sprinted past the Governors in their season opener.

Transfer guard Michael Dixon Jr. added 15 points and guard Geron Johnson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis (1-0). Six Tigers finished the game in double figures.

Austin Peay (1-1) was led by Ed Dyson’s 11 points but suffered from poor ball control and turned the ball over 22 times. Zavion Williams and Chris Freeman added 10 points each for the Governors.

Memphis set the tone with an 8-0 run to open the contest and never looked back, taking a 51-29 lead to the locker room at halftime. The Governors did not do themselves any favors in the first 20 minutes, going 3-of-11 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers kept their foot on the pedal in the second frame, establishing their dominance not just in the open court with 15 team steals, but also in the paint — the Tigers outrebounded Austin Peay 50-27. Chris Crawford contributed to both efforts, with four steals and eight rebounds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis was the last of the 351 Division I basketball teams to open its season. … Memphis won its seventh straight against Austin Peay. … Memphis freshman Kuran Iverson sat out the game after being suspended by the NCAA for participating in an unauthorized summer league game.