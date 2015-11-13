Preview: Austin Peay at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has endured three seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance, a drought that figures to end if a star-studded roster can play to its potential. The 20th-ranked Commodores and all-SEC center Damian Jones open up a much-anticipated season Friday at home against in-state foe Austin Peay.

With Jones manning the interior and a bevy of sharpshooters surrounding him, Vanderbilt is considered a challenger for league and national power Kentucky, garnering a second-place nod behind the Wildcats in the preseason media poll. “Expectations have changed a little bit—from the outside, not from the inside,” Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings recently told Sports Illustrated. “Hopefully, that won’t change our behavior and our approach.” While Jones - a likely lottery pick next summer - dominated inside to average a team-high 14.4 points, four others hit over 40 percent of their 3-point tries, making the Commodores a team that can fill it up in a hurry. Dave Loos enters his 26th season at the helm for Austin Peay, hoping to rebuild a team that has gone 40-83 over the past four campaigns.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT AUSTIN PEAY (2014-15: 8-22): The Governors were picked by the media to finish last in the West Division of the Ohio Valley Conference, a spot they’ve held in two of three seasons since the league went to a two-division format. Senior Chris Horton is a preseason all-conference selection after he averaged a shade over 13 points for the second straight season in 2014-15. He looks primed to lead the way after posting 22.5 points and 11 rebounds in a pair of exhibition wins last week.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2014-15: 21-14): One of the youngest teams in the country finished with eight wins in its final 10 games of the regular season, a potential sign of things to come. Riley LaChance, Wade Baldwin IV, Luke Kornet, Matthew Fisher-Davis and Jeff Roberson combined to make 245-of-606 3-pointers (40.4 percent) and transfer Nolan Cressler hit on 38 percent of his tries in two years at Cornell, leading the Big Red in scoring (16.8) in 2013-14. Big things are expected from Baldwin, who scored in double figures in 13 of his final 17 games as a freshman.

TIP-INS

1. Loos enters the season needing nine wins to reach 400 at Austin Peay.

2. Kornet hit 18-of-34 3-pointers over his final nine games last season.

3. Vanderbilt has won 11 straight meetings, including a 58-56 triumph at home on Dec. 17, 2013.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 85, Austin Peay 60