Vanderbilt 58, Austin Peay 56: Damian Jones scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Rod Odom totaled 11 points and a career-high nine boards as the host Commodores held off the Governors.

Kyle Fuller added 10 points off the bench for Vanderbilt (6-3), which has won four of five. Jones reached double figures for the fifth time this season and Odom for the seventh to lift the Commodores, who won despite shooting 37.3 percent for the game.

Chris Horton finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Austin Peay (5-6), which has lost three of its last four. Will Triggs added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Governors, who managed nine steals against a Vanderbilt squad that committed 19 turnovers.

In a woeful shooting performance from both sides in the first half, Austin Peay managed to establish a 22-20 lead after a 7-2 run closed out the period. Horton led all scorers with eight first-half points for the Governors, who shot 34.6 percent in the opening 20 to Vanderbilt’s 30.8.

Things remained tight late into the second half as the teams traded leads before Austin Peay’s Demarius Smith hit a 3-pointer that knotted the game at 50 with 3:19 to play. A layup from Fuller with 2:14 remaining put the Commodores back in front and he sunk 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:23 to help keep them there, as neither Travis Betran’s jumper or Horton’s follow-up tip attempt would fall at the buzzer for the Governors.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Commodores improved to 14-1 all-time against Austin Peay, winning their 11th straight in the series. ... The Governors fell to 1-4 on the road, though their previous three losses came by an average of 21 points. ... The Commodores improved to 4-0 at home.