No. 18 Vanderbilt 80, Austin Peay 41

Vanderbilt, ranked in the Top 25 in the preseason for the first time since 2011-12, quickly proved it belonged there in an 80-41 win over visiting Austin Peay at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday night.

Power forward Luke Kornet had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and point guard Wade Baldwin added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The 18th-ranked Commodores used their height and athleticism to run away from the Governors from the opening tip-off, scoring 28 of the game’s first 30 points in the first 9:46. Vandy had eight men score in the first half, and took at 47-15 lead at the break on 57.6 percent shooting from the field.

Vandy picked up where it left off, scoring the first eight points of the second half, including dunks by Kornet and center Damian Jones, and a steal and finish by shooting guard Riley LaChance.

The Governors particularly had trouble with VU’s trio of seven-footers, which includes Jones, Kornet and center Josh Henderson. Vanderbilt blocked eight shots and limited the Governors to 21.9 percent shooting, which included 6.3 percent (1-of-16) on 3-pointers.

Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings took the opportunity to clear the bench, playing 13 men with Kornet getting a team-high 26 minutes.

Guard Khalil Davis led Austin Peay with 10 points. VU’s Jones (12) was the game’s only other double-figure scorer.