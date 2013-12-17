Preview: Ball State at Marquette

Marquette has had a tough timegetting consistent shooting this year, and it’s been reflected in theteam’s near-.500 record. The Golden Eagles are coming off one oftheir best shooting performances, hitting 64.9 percent from thefield, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range, in an easy win overIUPUI. How well Marquette can keep that shooting going will be a keyto its success going forward, starting with a Tuesday date againstvisiting Ball State.Facing a Cardinals team thatallows opponents to shoot 47.7 percent could be beneficial to theGolden Eagles. Ball State is trying to snap a four-game losing streakand earn its first road win of the season. The Cardinals’ defense hasbeen a problem, allowing four of its first seven opponents to score78 points or more.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BALL STATE (2-5):Sometimes, nearly two weeks between games is good for a team. It wasnot so good for Ball State players, who didn’t give a great effort intheir last outing, a 19-point loss to Valparaiso, at least in theeyes of head coach James Whitford. The Cardinals were given some timeoff, but they were also worked hard as Whitford tried to get the teamto put forth a greater effort going forward. “The fact we got thatway is nobody’s fault but mine,” Whitford told the Muncie StarPress. “The bar has to be raised.”

ABOUT MARQUETTE (6-4): There‘ssomething about playing after final exams that seems to help a teamplay better and looser. That’s been evident in past years forMarquette under coach Buzz Williams, and the hope is that it willcontinue this year, especially after the first game post-finalsthis season was an easy win over IUPUI. While the players and coacheswere aware that it came against a mid-major team as opposed to anational power, the feeling the team got from the win was thatthey’re back to playing winning basketball. “A lot of people willdownplay it because it was IUPUI and not Ohio State,” junior JuanAnderson told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “But it was big forus as a step back in the right direction.”

TIP-INS

1. Ball State C Majok Majok is averaging 10.1 rebounds per game.

2. Golden Eagles freshman FDeonte Burton is making his mark off the bench, tying for the teamlead in steals and currently being the only Marquette player withmore offensive rebounds than defensive.

3. Marquette and Ball State havenever met on the hardwood, but the Golden Eagles hold a 63-22all-time record against teams currently in the MAC.

PREDICTION: Marquette 82, BallState 67