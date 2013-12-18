Marquette 91, Ball State 53:Chris Otule scored 14 points to lead seven players in double figures as theGolden Eagles cruised to a home win over the Cardinals.

Jamil Wilson finished with 13points, while Deonte Burton and JaJuan Johnson each scored 12 for Marquette (7-4), which shot 54.1 percent from the field. DerrickWilson contributed 11 points and five assists and Juan Anderson had10 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Golden Eagles.

Zavier Turner was the leadingscorer for Ball State (2-6), finishing with 16 points, while MarkAlstork chipped in with 11. The Cardinals didn’t help themselves atthe line, finishing 6-of-21.

The Golden Eagles never trailedin the contest, jumping out to a 14-5 lead.Eight players scored for Marquette in the first half, as it shot 51.4percent from the field in establishing an 18-point halftimeadvantage, its biggest lead of the half.

Things didn’t change in thesecond half, as Golden Eagles went up by 21 less than five minutesin and led by 31 before the midway point, holding theCardinals to nine second-half points to that point. The lead reached40 in the closing minutes before Marquette settled for a 38-pointwin, easily the worst defeat of the season for Ball State.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cardinals‘18-point halftime deficit was their largest of the season. … Otulematched his career high with four blocks. … Marquette dominated theboards, 41-30, and forced 23 turnovers.